SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) -- The South Carolina Department of Social Services wants the public to be aware of a possible phishing scam, in an attempt to acquire personal identifying information from individuals perceived to be recipients of federal benefit programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.
Officials say these scams may include threatening people with an arrest. DSS has reported these possible phishing scams to the proper authorities and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.
In some situations, DSS employees may request South Carolina residents to confirm personal information over the phone.
DSS staff will never threaten clients for information or ask for credit card and/or bank account information. If you receive a call from DSS, and you believe it to be fraudulent, please hang up and contact your local county DSS office.
Constituents can make a report of suspected scam calls by emailing SCDSS.Incident.Response@dss.sc.gov or calling (803) 898-1437
