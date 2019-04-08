GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said Monday that a man initially accused of driving impaired when he slammed into a family of four's vehicle while leading law enforcement on a chase was facing new charges.
Deputies said they were initially called around 10 a.m. Sunday to the Spinx gas station on Rutherford Street where a man was reportedly passed out behind the wheel.
Dpeuties then received and update that the driver, who was believed to be impaired, had drove off and was being followed by a concerned citizen.
Deputies spotted the suspect's vehicle at the intersection of Buncombe and Shaw streets and tried to pull the car over, but a chase ensued instead.
Deputies said the suspect, driving a 2014 Honda Accord, sped through the intersection of Highway 253 and Cedar Lane Road and then hit a Lexus carrying a family of four, who were on their way to church Sunday morning. Troopers said one of the victims was ejected from the vehicle.
The family members were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover. Deputies said Monday they were all in stable condition.
The suspect was identified as Devonte Rakwon Williams, 23. He was also taken to the hospital with injuries, but was released by Monday, deputies said.
Troopers charged Williams with four counts of felony driving under the influence and four counts of failure to stop with great bodily injury.
Deputies said they also charged Williams with trafficking meth, manufacturing/distributing heroin, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
According to the arrest warrants, EMTs found the drugs in Williams' pants, which they had to cut off when transporting him from the scene.
Warrants state the gun was found in the front driver's seat of the Honda.
No one else was in the vehicle with Williams.
Deputies said Williams was also served another warrant for an unrelated breach of trust case. The warrant was signed back in late March and accused Williams of borrowing a vehicle that was not returned.
