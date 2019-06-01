GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - FOX Carolina viewers tipped us off Saturday evening to a dump truck that appeared to have caught fire Saturday evening.
We first received tips around 6 p.m. alerting us to the scene on SC-101, near Benore Logistics. Josh Hellams sent us video showing the flames still tearing through the car, while Brittany Shealy sent us a photo of the smoke that could be seen from Snow Road.
Details on how the fire started are unknown as of now. We have reached out to authorities for details but are still awaiting a full report.
Stay tuned for updates from FOX Carolina.
