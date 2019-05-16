DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Duncan Police are looking for a missing teenager named Anthony, they said over social media.
Anthony was last seen in the accompaniment of two 16-year-old females in the Duncan area.
If you know of their whereabouts please call (864) 596-2222 to report it
Stay with FOX Carolina as we learn details.
A Spartanburg mother has asked for help finding her missing teenage daughter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.