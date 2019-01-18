EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Friday that a 48-year-old Easley man was arrested and charged for possession and distribution of child porn.
Wilson said John James Fread II was arrested Wednesday by Anderson County deputies.
Fread is charged with seven counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, and three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree. If convicted, Fread may face up to ten years in prison for each offense.
