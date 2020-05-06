EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Easley police say a man was stabbed in the forearm at a local apartment complex, but is not cooperating with the investigation.
EPD says they responded to the Waterford Apartments on Wednesday morning, where officers found the man with an actively bleeding laceration on his right forearm. However, police say he refused to cooperate and did not provide details about what happened.
Police interviewed the mother of his child, but didn't provide pertinent details that about what led to the stabbing. EPD says she did say the man was stabbed by a female acquaintance they both knew, but was unwilling to state who that woman was.
The mother of the victim's child was arrested on unrelated charges.
The case is still pending further investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.