EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Easley police say a man suspected of robbing a hospital's credit union is now in custody.
EPD says the suspect, identified as Billy Joe Bush Sr., committed the armed robbery at the Palmetto Health Credit Union. The credit union is located inside Baptist Easley Hospital.
EPD warned that Bush was considered armed and dangerous.
Police later released more details about the crime and that Bush had help from another man, 24-year-old Marcus Cook. EPD says Bush relayed to the teller he had a gun and demanded money, getting away with an undisclosed amount of cash. Bush was reportedly identified by several people at the hospital who knew him.
After the crime was committed, EPD says they arrested Cook for accessory before the fact of a felony and accessory after the fact. He was denied bond and is currently in the Pickens County Law Enforcement Center.
Police say Bush was located at a home on Ruby Drive on Sunday, just outside of Easley. Police officers say they worked with Pickens County deputies to apprehend Bush without incident around 7:30 p.m. He has since been taken to Easley PD and charged with entering a bank to steal possessing a firearm during a felony.
Bush is awaiting a bond hearing, scheduled for Sunday.
Police say nobody was injured during the robbery.
