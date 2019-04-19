EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Easley police are looking for a man they say committed an armed robbery at a local credit union Friday.
EPD says the suspect, identified as Billy Joe Bush, committed the armed robbery at the Palmetto Health Credit Union and should be considered armed and dangerous. The credit union is located inside the hospital.
He was last seen wearing a large dark jacket, black pants, and dark shoes. He also has a tattoo on his neck.
If you know of Bush's whereabouts, contact Easley police immediately.
