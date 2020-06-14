EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Easley police are searching for a teen they say ran from home Saturday afternoon.

A flyer from The AWARE Foundation sent to FOX Carolina says 17-year-old Halle Elizabeth Miller was last seen at the Hamricks Shopping Center in Easley around 1:15 p.m. on June 13. Video surveillance shows she was in her vehicle at the time. She left her cell phone at home, according to the flyer.

Easley PD confirmed to us she is listed as a runaway juvenile.

Halle stands at 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a light grey sweatshirt and black athletic shorts.

Anyone who knows where she is should call EPD at 864-859=4025 and reference case #2020-02919.