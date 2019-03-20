EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Easley police say a suspect is in the hospital after they say a citizen walking their dog took aim in self-defense.
Officers say they originally received two call about a possible suspicious person around 9:25 p.m. near Zion School Road, close to the Brookdale retirement community. Another call then came in regarding the suspect. They say the suspect pulled a knife on the person walking their dog, but the citizen shot the suspect in the thigh.
The suspect, who has not been identified as of now, is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police. Officers say they're still interviewing everyone involved.
Stay tuned to FOX Carolina for updates on this story.
