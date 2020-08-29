EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Easley police are urging citizens to remain vigilant against a new phone scam that sees the culprits pose as officers to intimidate people.

In a news release Saturday, EPD says the scammers have spoofed the department's non-emergency phone number and, when they call, pose as EPD officers to demand money orders or photographs to help citizens "take care of" violations or active warrants. The scammers threatened citizens with arrest if the tasks weren't completed.

EPD says the number spoofed is 864-869-4025. The department notes EPD, along with other city agencies, will not call to demand payment or threaten arrest for any matter.

If you get a call from someone claiming to be an EPD officer demanding payment or threatening you with arrest, immediately hang up and don't converse with them. You also should not provide personal information.

You can report these scams to the Federal Trade Commission at this link. If you're in doubt, you can always call EPD or your local law enforcement agency.