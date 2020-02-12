CAYCE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police have established a phone hotline that anyone with tips can call as the search for a missing South Carolina six-year-old entered into its third day.
That phone number is 803-205-4444.
Sgt. Evan Antley with the Cayce Department of said Wednesday that the search area was widening beyond the Churchill Heights community where Faye disappeared.
Police also asked reporters, sightseers, and anyone who does not live in the community to keep out.
"We're still in an active, ongoing investigation," Antley said. "Sightseers in the neighborhood can potentially slow the investigation down."
Antley also warned against spreading rumors on social media. He said if the information is not coming from police, don't trust it.
"Rumors that are false could possibly divert valuable resources from our mission of getting Faye home," Antley said.
Antley also reinforced that police are not seeking any volunteers at this time.
"We have a systematic way of doing these grid searches," Antley said, adding that special training is required to conduct searches the way teams are in Faye's case.
During the news conference, Antley asked that news outlets share this video of Faye getting off her school bus on Monday before she disappeared:
Faye disappeared Monday afternoon
Cayce's director of Public Safety said Tuesday investigators "are not ruling anything out" as the search for Faye Marie Swetlik surpassed the 24-hour mark but that there has been no indication yet that the child was abducted.
Chief Byron Snellgrove of the Cayce Department of Public Safety said Faye went missing sometime after her school bus dropped her off in her neighborhood Monday.
The Lexington County Sheriff's office says Faye exited her school bus around 3:45 p.m. Around 5 p.m. her family said she had not been seen and reported her missing.
She was last seen playing in front of her home on Londonberry Lane at approximately 3:45 p.m.
"Faye is a bubbly energetic first grader at Springdale Elementary School," Snellgrove said. “When she walks into a room, she brightens it up.”
Snellgrove said the child loves dresses, fancy shoes, spending time with family, cats, and playing outside.
Police said the child has a speech impediment and a tethered tongue. She is also lactose intolerant.
Investigators also said the child's family has been cooperative. He said the mother, her boyfriend, and Faye's father are all anxiously awaiting her return.
Investigators 'not ruling anything out'
As of Tuesday afternoon, police had not ruled out anything, including that Faye may have wandered off.
"It's possible she may be in the woods or at a neighbor's house, fallen in distress," Snellgrove said.
Police said they will continue questioning residents in the area and stopping vehicles in the neighborhood to question drivers. Officers are asking anyone with security cameras or doorbell cameras in the Churchill Heights Neighborhood to review their footage and contact police if it contains any sign of Faye.
"What we would ask is that you hold on to a phone number, 803-205-444," Snellgrove said, and aks that anyone
"We're hoping for the best. We want to get Faye back home. So we're not leaving any stone unturned. We're asking everybody questions we're not leaving anybody out. We are exhausting every resource we have and then some. We are doing everything we can to get this girl home," added Sgt. Evan Antley with Cayce Department of Public Safety.
Anyone who sees Faye, or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Cayce Department of Public Safety at (803) 794-0456.
Family Statement
The Swetlik family released this statement Tuesday afternoon:
“Faye is a bubbly and happy little girl. She always wants to play and have fun. She’s not the type of kid that will up and walk away. Her mom was very attentive in watching Faye. Faye pays attention to her surroundings. Her grandmother is very distraught about what has happened because they are very close. We just want to find Faye and bring her home.”
Faye has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. The last time she was seen, the young girl was wearing polka dot boots and a black t-shirt with the word "Peace" printed in neon letters.
This is a photo of the outfit she was wearing when she disappeared.
Locking down the neighborhood
The FBI, Cayce Department of Public Safety, the Lexington County Sheriff's Office and SLED are all investigating, among other agencies.
6-year-old Faye Swetlik was last seen around 3:44 p.m. on Feb. 10, 2020, playing in front of her residence in Cayce, SC. She wore polka dot rain boots, a pink flowered skirt, and a black t-shirt with a neon design and the word "PEACE" on the front: https://t.co/rz7TKoBVNn #FBI pic.twitter.com/msDLbkdiWk— FBI Most Wanted (@FBIMostWanted) February 12, 2020
At 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, exactly 48 hours since Faye's disappearance, Cayce authorities said officials had knocked on every door in the little girl's Churchill Heights Neighborhood.
"Every door in the Churchill Heights neighborhood has been knocked on and houses searched. Hundreds of hours of video have been reviewed," the department wrote in a Facebook post.
In addition to the video surveillance and house searches, officers have also interviewed multiple witnesses as they continue to search for Faye.
"Efforts will continue until we bring her home," they said.
Prayer vigil
Tuesday evening, members of the community came together at Trinity Baptist Church to participate in a prayer vigil for the young girl, and her family.
