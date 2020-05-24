GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Deputies with Greenville County Sheriff are searching for a missing 78-year suffering from dementia, according to a press release.
Investigation reveals that Norman James Brown, who was last seen at Lowe's on Poinsett Highway, has not been seen since 2:00 p.m.
Brown is described as 5'11 and 200 pounds. He was wearing a light blue dress shirt and dark blue pants, with a jacket.
Deputies have sent out a code red alert and request for anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to call 911 immediately and to keep him in sight if anyone sees him.
