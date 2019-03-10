GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - An elderly woman has passed away after being struck by a pick-up truck in downtown Greenville on Friday, March 8th, The Greenville County Coroner confirmed.
Greenville police confirmed to FOX Carolina on Friday that officers responded to the intersection of S. Main Street and E. McBee Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. in response to a reported pedestrian hit by a vehicle.
Greenville Police say the woman was hit by the Ford F-150 as she attempted to cross the street Friday night.
On the following Sunday, March 10th, The Greenville County Coroner notified media of the victim's passing away while at the Greenville Health System.
The Greenville County Coroner identified the victim as Virginia Byrne, 79, of Greenville County.
The driver, who police identified on March 9 as 37-year-old David Robert Lee, was charged with DUI. An incident report from Greenville police specified that Lee was allegedly under the influence of alcohol.
The report states Lee admitted to officers he had been drinking, and that when he was taken to the detention center he refused to provide a breath sample.
Clemson officials confirmed that David Lee is employed by Clemson University. Clemson University officials confirmed he is a member of the public relations team in the College of Engineering.
The incident remains under investigation of the Greenville City Police Department and the Greenville County Coroner's Office.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
MORE NEWS: Arkansas women end No. 12 Gamecocks' 4-year SEC tourney rule
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.