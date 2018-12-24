Cherokee, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Crews with the Gaffney Fire Department responded to call about a house fire with possible entrapment Christmas Eve night.
According to Cherokee County coroner Jeff Fowler, the fire was at a residence along East Junior High Road.
Fowler says crews responded to a single story, wood frame cabin type structure around 10 p.m. The house was fully engulfed upon their arrival.
Fowler said Joseph William McCluney, 85, who is bound to a wheelchair, was found unresponsive in a rear bedroom. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
“It is not immediately known what started the fatal fire, however Gaffney Fire Department investigators, along with those from the South Carolina Fire Marshall’s Office and the State Law Enforcement Division are working to make that determination,” Fowler said.
An autopsy will be performed later in the week to determine a cause of death.
