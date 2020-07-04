SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Emergency crews are responding to a reported possible drowning in Seneca Saturday evening.
Scott Krein, emergency manager for Oconee County Emergency Services, says the possible pool drowning was called in some time around 9 p.m. from Evelyn Drive. The details, however, continue to develop.
We've reached out to the coroner's office to see if they are responding.
Stay tuned for updates.
