CHESNEE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Chesnee Community Fire Department said crews responded to a residential fire that sits right below a local church early Tuesday evening.
Firefighters advised that those traveling near Piedmont Baptist Church on Highway 221 to use caution while they work the flames.
While details are limited at this time, firefighters say EMS has been requested to the scene.
We're working to learn more.
