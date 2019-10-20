SUMTER, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has cancelled an endangered persons alert for a missing 72-year-old Sumter man.
According to the Sumter Police Department, Mr. Larry Edward Wilson was last seen around 7 p.m. as he drove away from his E. Charlotte Avenue home in his black 2009 Nissan Altima.
At the time, he was wearing a purple and gold Omega Psi Phi t-shirt and tan pants. Mr. Wilson is described as standing 6'2'' and weighing about 230 pounds. He has brown eyes and salt and pepper hair.
