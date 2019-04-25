ELBERTON, GEORGIA (FOX Carolina) The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced late Thursday afternoon that they're investigating a small plane crash in Georgia.
According to the FAA, a Super Acro Sport 1 aircraft crashed into trees north of Brewers Bridge Road just outside of Elberton, Georgia.
The crash was reported around 2:40 p.m.
The pilot was the only person on board. Their name, or condition, have yet to be released. The FAA says local authorities will release that information in a timely manner.
After the release of the pilot's identity, the FAA said they'll release the aircraft registration.
An investigation is underway by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board to determine the probably cause of the crash.
