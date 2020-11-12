ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Two Upstate families hope a new billboard will bring answers about an unsolved quadruple homicide.
The billboard went up nearly five years to the day their loved ones were found murdered in their Pendleton home.
As cars pass by the billboard along Highway 76 in Pendleton, they’re reminded of the horrific homicide that claimed the lives of Barbara Scott, her son, Mike and his wife Cathy, and Cathy’s mom, Violet Taylor in November 2015.
Pam Isbell lost her mother and her brother and said it's been a five year fight for the truth.
"I remember thinking arrests would be made within a week and here we are five years later,” Isbell said.
The case is not cold, but not warm either. For years Anderson County investigators have said they believe they have identified the suspects but are looking for the one piece of evidence that would crack open the case. Their families hold out hope that justice will be served.
“We have not forgotten our loved ones. We still believe that in some way justice will be served for our family members," Isbell said.
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office released this statement to FOX Carolina:
"Although the quadruple homicide case was five years ago, our detectives are still investigating. At this time there are no updates that we can provide relating to the case, but we are doing all we can to bring those responsible to justice."
Anyone with information is urged to call the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at 864-260-4405 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. A reward is being offered in the case.
