PENDLETON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Friday, November 2nd, 2018: three years have passed since four people were found dead inside a Pendleton home. In 2017, investigators announced they believed they had one or even multiple suspects. Today, they say that hasn't changed, but they're waiting for forensic test results to come back from SLED.
The families of the Barbara Scott, Mike Scott, Cathy Scott, and Violet Taylor pray this will bring them the answers they've been looking for.
Jennifer Rigdon lost her uncle, Mike, and grandmother, Barbara, that fateful night on November 2nd, 2015. For her, living without them is a battle she's fought since learning about what happened.
"We constantly live through this daily, it's an everyday thing, an everyday battle, whether its something that comes up and reminds us of them or if its just we're having a bad day," she said. "This exact day, we relive this day that we all lived three years ago when we got the horrific call about our family members and our loved ones."
Rigdon can't get past the pain yet until justice is served for her family. The pain for her doesn't go away, especially on milestones missed.
"We miss their traditions, Easter, all of our holiday dinners together, being able to go over to their house and let them see our family, my two children...people they've missed out seeing because they're no longer here."
Tammy White couldn't agree more. She's Violet's granddaughter and Cathy's niece. Losing both her grandmother and aunt that night was a devastating blow for her. But time has not healed her wounds, and the search for justice seems to just peel back the scabs some days.
"Sometimes we feel like it's feeling close to coming to an end and we're going to get justice," she said. "And then, something else comes up and we go back into a down slope."
Rigdon hopes that both families will get answers, and with them closure, three years later.
"I know people are like 'God will give them their judgment day', but we need our closure, we need our closure here, and we haven't received that."
