COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The families of elementary school students who were held hostage when deputies say an Army trainee hijacked their bus want answers about how it happened.
More than a dozen children were on the Forest Lake Elementary school bus when the Richland County Sheriff's Office says Jovan Collazo, armed with an M-4 carbine rifle, boarded the bus at a stop on Percival Road. The hijacking on May 6 was caught on the bus security camera.
Collazo, a 23-year-old trainee from Fort Jackson, held the school bus driver at gunpoint and told him to drive to the next town-- but became frustrated with the children asking questions, according to Sheriff Leon Lott. The bus driver and all the children were let out unharmed near Alpine and Percival Roads.
The suspect was arrested after deputies spotted him in a nearby neighborhood when he got out of the school bus to ask people for clothing and a ride.
Sheriff Lott called the Richland School District Two bus driver a hero for remaining calm during the hijacking.
Now parents of some of those victims want answers from the district and Fort Jackson, saying they believe "dramatic failures" allowed the incident to occur.
"We expect the school to protect our children and even more importantly, we expect the United States military to protect us domestically as well," attorney Bakari Sellers said in a press conference Thursday.
Sellers and Strom Law Firm are representing two of the children who were on the bus. The parents specifically want to know how the suspect was able to leave the military base with a gun.
"You could have had a Sandy Hook 2.0 right here in Richland County," Sellers said.
The lawyers said they have not received adequate answers from Fort Jackson. The base released a statement Thursday saying they have paused weapons immersion training while they investigate the situation.
A spokesperson for Fort Jackson said Collazo was able to leave the base with the Army-issued rifle when his unit was conducting personal hygiene after training. The weapon did not contain ammunition and the fort says they knew that, but acknowledged others did not.
They are now implementing measures to prevent future incidents.
Josh Flores says his daughters, ages 6 and 11, were both on the bus when it was hijacked. He said his oldest daughter has autism and is trying to understand what occurred but "right now she's just in a dark place."
Flores said his daughters haven't returned to school in person and are experiencing nightmares.
"They're also scared of soldiers," he said. "Every time they see a soldier, they say, 'Dad, do you think he's going to hurt us?"
Flores is concerned about safety at school bus stops in the aftermath of the hijacking. Sellers said during the press conference they applaud the bus driver's actions, but question if he had all the necessary resources to prevent it from happening.
"These parents of these 17 children have a lifetime to deal with the incident that occurred in Richland County," Sellers said. "We want to make sure that they have the transparency, accountability, and answers that they deserve. We also want to make sure this doesn't happen again."
