SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Convicted serial killer Todd Kohlhepp was back in court in Spartanburg County Friday morning.
Family members of two of Kohlhepp’s victims will take the stand for a damages hearing.
Kohlhepp is currently serving seven life sentences in South Carolina's prison system after pleading guilty to murder in the deaths of seven people in Spartanburg County.
Beverly Guy, Brian Lucas, Scott Ponder and Chris Sherbert were shot and killed at Superbike Motorsports in 2003.
Kohlhepp confessed to their murders in 2016 after his arrest for the murders of Johnny and Megan Coxie and Charlie David Carver in 2017.
Friday's hearing stems from lawsuits filed by the family of Charlie David Carver and the widow of Scott Ponder.
Melissa Brackman was pregnant when her husband, Scott Ponder, was killed at Superbike Motorsports more than 15 years ago.
“I've had a decent amount of time to think about what I'm going to say and I'm actually ready to forgive him,” Ponder’s widow, Melissa Brackman said before the hearing. “I'm ready to look at him and tell him those words. I feel like that may not do anything for him but that is what I need.”
Brackman fell to tears when she took the stand on Friday morning and offered an apology to Kohlhepp for whatever the Superbike victims said to him that enraged him during their business dealings before the quadruple killings in November 2003.
"I want to apologize for what Scott or Brian said to make you feel less of a person," Brackman told Kohlhepp in the hearing. "I've heard you say that you felt like they were making fun of you."
"I know my late husband, and I know he would want me to apologize to you for this," she added.
Brackman also told Kohlhepp she had forgiven him.
"I hurt not only for myself but my heart hurts for you as well," the widow told the killer.
Brackman's son, Scotty, now a sophomore in high school, also took the stand to talk about the father and grandfather he never met. Both were victims of the Superbike killings.
The parents of Charlie Carver, a man who went missing in Anderson and was later found buried of Kohlhepp's Spartanburg County property in 2017, also took the stand.
Chuck Carver, Charlie's dad, told Kohlhepp, "In all my days would I ever dream this would happen to our family."
"It's been the biggest, emptiest feeling and I never want anyone else to go through that," said Joanne Shiflet, Charlie Carver's mother.
"Todd, you took my son from me but it was your choice to throw your life away they way you have," Shiflet told Carver's killer.
Carver's family said they felt relieved after the hearing.
Chuck Carver also said he feels Kohlhepp may have even more victims who are not yet accounted for.
The judge did not make a ruling at the end of Friday's hearing
