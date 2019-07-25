SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – The family of a 15-year-old boy who was shot in Spartanburg County Wednesday said he remained in critical condition Thursday.
The family said Mauricio Calderon was shot in the head.
Sheriff Chuck Wright said the shooting happened at a mobile home park along Marlette Avenue in broad daylight.
“He’s in bad shape and we need you to pray for that young man,” Wright said.
Two other males were seen leaving the scene in a small white car after the shooting, Wright said.
The sheriff said a language barrier was slowing down the investigation.
A spokesman for the sheriff's office said there were no updates to report as of Thursday morning.
