WARE SHOALS, SC (FOX Carolina) – The family of a missing Laurens County man are asking for help tracking him down.
Family said 47-year-old Michael Feagin has not been seen or heard from since August 2.
Feagin is 5'6" tall, he has brown eyes, graying brown hair, and normally wears a ball cap.
His family said he left his home on Laurel Street around 11 p.m. on August 2 to withdraw some cash from the ATM and then disappeared.
Ware Shoals police said they began investigating Feagin’s disappearance on August 6.
Anyone with information is asked to call Ware Shoals police or Feagin’s mother, Darlene, at 864 323 6519.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.