ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Earl family is looking up, all the while staying grounded in their fight for justice.
Wednesday, they released ballloons in honor of Millard Earl Junior; a man who has now been gone for 3 years to the day.
The Anderson County coroner Greg Shore said Millard Earl Jr. was killed when he drove down Highway 252 back in 2017. The road was under construction at the time. Workers found Earl Jr. laying dead in the area after he hit a pile of gravel. His family said they believe he hit the gravel, but believes there's more to the story.
"I’m thinking, Junior was chased coming down the road, Jackie Cowan said. "My son was chased. I don't know what happened but he didn't jump no rocks. He did not jump no rocks.
Dorunte Eberhart said Junior was an avid rider and even taught lessons. "He wasn't reckless, he wasn't foolish you know what I mean. I think the most I’ve ever seen him on a bike was burn his tires, and that was for the kids," Eberhart said.
Three years later something isn't adding up for this family. They say they can feel his larger than life personality still in tact.
"I can feel his spirit," Cowan said.
Junior leaves behind five daughters. Community activist Traci Fant is working with the family to create an Earl Junior Foundation, to help fund his daughter's tuition.
The coroner said this case still remain open and admits there are a lot of unanswered questions.
As Junior's family releases balloons, they're holding onto determination now more than ever.
"Until I get justice, it’s not going to stop, I have got to have justice for Junior," Cowan said.
There is a $10,000 reward for anyone with information about Junior's death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.