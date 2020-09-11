WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) — Family and friends are remembering a Greenville woman killed six months ago.
The South Carolina chapter of Protect Our Stolen Treasures held a vigil for Jamesha “Trill” Gilliam on Friday night, six months to the day of her murder.
Loved ones dressed in red and released balloons in her memory.
On March 11th, Dottie Dean’s world came crashing down.
“I would never have thought that I would have to bury my own child,” Gilliam’s mom, Dottie Dean said.
Six months after her daughters murder, Dottie Dean is joined by family and friends dressed in red, remembering the daughter, sister, mother and friend they lost too soon.
“The hardest part is she has an identical twin and to see her suffer the way that she’s suffering. They spoke to each other everyday so it’s been hard looking at her deal with this,” Dean said.
Jamesha, known as “Trill” to family and friends, was murdered on March 11th. Natasha Booker was out on bond for another murder when Greenville County deputies said she murdered Gilliam.
“I have no idea why she was released on bond, but after being released, she murdered Trill,” Dr. Candace Brewer, with Protect Our Stolen Treasures said.
“She got out and she committed murder. We need to fix this broken system. Maybe if the system was fixed she would still be here today,” Dr. Brewer said.
Trill’s mom said she fears the suspect will get out again and she urges anyone who knows anything to come forward.
“She can’t speak and no one is speaking up for her and I just hate that she spent her last hours with people she thought were her friends and they weren’t. That hurts the most,” Dean said.
Booker remains behind bars in Greenville County.
Anyone with information about this murder investigation should call the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers at 23-CRIME.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.