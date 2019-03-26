GRAY COURT, SC (FOX Carolina) – Laurens County deputies are investigating after a dog attack sent a four-year-old girl to the hospital with injuries that required surgery.
Deputies said the attack happened Monday evening.
Four-year-old Kylie Coulter was playing outside along with her twin sister and brother when the attack happened, per her grandmother, Sherry Young.
Young said the dog, which belongs to a neighbor, charged at the girl and began brutally attacking her on Mordeci Mountain Road.
Another family member leapt on top of the girl to protect her from the dog and also suffered injuries to her hand and bites to the leg, Young said.
Kylie was rushed to the hospital and had to undergo surgery and has multiple stitches. Young said the girl had gashes on her head that went down to the skull. Her family said they're thankful she didn't lose her ear.
"She’s not going to forget this ever, and then she’s got the scars that are going to remind her, Young said.
Kylie was discharged from Greenville Memorial on Tuesday afternoon. Her family said she will return Friday to have some of her stitches removed.
Deputies said they are still trying to get in touch with the owner of the dog. We are waiting on an update as far as what happened to the dog.
