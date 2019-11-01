GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greer police are investigating after a shooting Halloween night shooting at a laundromat claimed the life of a father of two.
Greer PD said officers were called to the Speedwash Laundromat on Arlington Road around 6:25 p.m. Thursday. Once on scene, officers found a victim with a gunshot wound lying in the parking lot.
According to coroner Rusty Clevenger, the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office was summoned to the scene on E. Arlington Avenue around 6:40 pm.
When the coroner's office arrived at 7:08 p.m. the victim, 39-year-old Adam Vazquez of Glen Aire Drive in Greer, was pronounced dead on scene.
Vazquez' family said he was a chef at Sonny's Grill and leaves behind two children ages 7 and 14.
On Friday, Greer police said detectives were following several leads and examining evidence from the scene.
Officers ask anyone with any information about this shooting or who may have been in the area of the shooting to contact the Greer Police Department at (864) 848-2151.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.