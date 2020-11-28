SPARTANBRUG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Saturday was a somber start to the weekend for the family of Jalen "Jay" McNeil. He was supposed to be celebrating his 19th birthday in a weekend with loved ones.
Instead, McNeil's family released balloons days after what would have been his birthday, continuing to call for answers as to who took his life on July 10, 2020, when he was just 18 years old and fatally shot at the Victorian Garden Apartments in Spartanburg.
"It's constantly on my mind, because they took my child away from me. And it hurts so bad," said his mother Anika Bell. "It just seem like a nightmare. It doesn't seem real. It doesn't seem real; it just seems like a big nightmare. It's like a never-ending nightmare."
To this day, no arrests have been made. And while his family ate pizza and cake with the balloon release, they still called for justice, for answers as to what happened and why Jay had to die.
"I just don't understand it. Because he's not the type to start any trouble--with nobody," said Bell. "Jalen was a jokester. He always liked to joke, he liked to dance, play Madden, watch football. Just have a great time."
The balloon release vigil was organized with Protect Our Secret Treasures, or P.O.S.T., a group that advocates against gun violence. They're helping Bell call for answers from law enforcement, and she says she isn't giving up on those answers.
"I would like some justice. My family would like justice. He leaves behind siblings. He has a twin sister. Every one of his family and friends, we are suffering, and we need them as soon as possible."
