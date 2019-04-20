GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) The family of a missing 15-year-old is asking for help after they say he went missing Friday.
According to his mother, Joshua Byers was last seen leaving his home on Brittany Road around 7:06 a.m. Friday to board the bus to school.
The ninth grader attends Gaffney High School.
His mom says she thinks he may have made it to school, but never got on the afternoon bus to come home. She hasn't heard from him since.
Joshua is described as standing 5'5'' and weighing around 130 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes, and typically wears thick rimmed black glasses.
A missing persons report has been filed with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
