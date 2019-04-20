GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) The family of a missing 15-year-old says he was found in Spartanburg County on Saturday.
According to his mother, Joshua Byers was last seen leaving his home on Brittany Road around 7:06 a.m. Friday to board the bus to school.
His mom says she thinks he may have made it to school, but never got on the afternoon bus to come home. However, his mother has since told FOX Carolina he was found and is safe.
