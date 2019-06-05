SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The mother of a missing Spartanburg County woman not heard from for several days says her daughter is safe.
Brandi Wooten was last seen May 25 in Inman, according to her mom, Linda Edwards.
Linda says it was unlike the 28-year-old to vanish like this. It's unclear what Brandi was wearing at the time of her disappearance.
Through word of mouth, and digital help, Brandi's family was able to locate her Wednesday afternoon.
The family has filed a missing persons report with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
