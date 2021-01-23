WELLFORD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) — Where is Robbie Turner?
This week marks four years since she disappeared from Wellford and her family is still searching for answers.
As days, weeks, and years go by, Robbie’s family said it never gets any easier. After four years they’re still no closer to finding out what happened, but they believe someone in the community knows something.
“We are going to pray that God opens up their hearts and opens up their souls so they can start talking and let us know they know something because this is four years. It’s been four years,” Turner’s sister, Nellie Vernon said.
Robbie Turner disappeared in January 2017 while walking along Ridge Road near Highway 292 in Wellford.
Robbie had walked up and down this road for years, going back and forth to her mom’s house who lives nearby, but on January 16, 2017 she walked out of her house for the last time. What happened next is still a mystery.
“We were raised here all our lives since we were little kids. From here we would leave to go walking up there where she got missing from so that’s the saddest part about it. She got missing in her own community,” Vernon said.
According to her family, Robbie left home without her personal belongings, including her purse, wallet and medicine. She had a pink walking cane with her but it’s never been found.
Robbie has not been seen or heard from since the night she disappeared, causing her family to fear the worst.
Her daughter is convinced someone in the Wellford community knows more about her mom’s disappearance. “Do the right thing. It doesn’t matter if you feel like you’re going to tell on someone. It shouldn’t matter. What should matter is that I’m about to be 22 years old this year and I’m growing up without a mother, Kaxena Turner said.
Anyone with information about Robbie’s disappearance can leave an anonymous tip with Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIMESC. Her family is offering a reward for information leading to her whereabouts.
