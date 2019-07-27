LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Gregory "Greg" Morgan was last seen in Laurens County in July 2017. In the two years since his disappearance, his family has held on to hope that he's still alive. His sister, Beverly, says the joy he brings to a room is infectious, and she yearns for his happiness to bring back the light to her family.
Beverly says Greg "had the most beautiful smile, and was just a true friend who would do anything for anybody."
As night fell on July 27, 2019, Greg's family released light-up balloons into the sky. With lights floating into the darkness, his loved ones say someone in their community has to know something.
"There are people in this moral community that know what happened," said Beverly, "and I just beg them to come forward."
Yet, nobody has come forward, and Greg hasn't been found nor returned yet. The family has already been through the process: they filed the police report, waited for even a hint from someone, and kept praying for answers. Now, they've teamed up with Project 99-1, an independent search group. Dwayne Moore, a leader with the group, says anyone can help with the search for Greg.
"Whether it's sharing it on Facebook or whether it is donating money to help them, or talking about it at work and just informing other people about it," he said. "To do something, that's never wrong."
Jamias Anderson, another leader with Project 99-1, agrees, saying prayer is one of his tools to help the family. Leader Nicole Lorentz also says sometimes it's hard when families are searching for answers, and they feel like giving in.
But she says Project 99-1 doesn't give up on them.
"There's somebody out there. We're out there to help. You never know how long it's been, but we still want to help and are still going to help because that's what we are here to do," she said.
Greg's loved ones certainly haven't given up. Beverly's best friend, Jennifer Hawkinberry, says they're ready to talk to anyone with who may have information.
"Whatever it takes, wherever we have to travel, day or night," she says. "Just call and we will come."
Beverly is finding that the support from Project 99-1, from the community, and from her loved ones helps her stay strong and hold fast to hope.
Hope that she believes can light the way home for Greg, to inspire someone to speak up.
"Tell me something. We just want him home."
If you have any information on Greg's whereabouts or about what happened when he went missing, you're asked to call the Laurens County Sheriff's Office. You can also call a number that Greg's family has approved: (864) 684-4991. You can also follow the "Searching for Big G" page on Facebook for updates.
