Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) — A family is desperate for answers about their missing endangered loved one who disappeared after being released from the Greenville County Detention Center.
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office confirms Lisa Hagerty was last seen walking out of the jail the night of December 8, but her next steps are unknown.
Deputies cannot confirm if Hagerty got into a car or walked away on her own.
“Throughout this whole time I’ve been crying. I’ve been distraught and I’ve been very upset. It’s been very hard for me because you don’t know if she’s alive or dead,” Lisa Hagerty’s Daughter, Melanie Lyons said.
Weeks have gone by since her Lisa’s family has heard from her and they not believe she would walk away willingly.
“The first week or so you’re hopeful and you’re like okay, we still have time to find her. She can’t be that far,” Lisa Hagerty’s Daughter, Amber Lyons said, “As things progress I try to stay hopeful but it gets difficult to do.”
Hagerty’s family said she did not call them for a ride and her cell phone has been off since the night she was released from jail. Lisa’s daughters also confirm she has a mental health condition which requires medication that she does not have with her.
Her close friend said she fears Lisa is in danger, “I know the love she had for her children and I do know she would not have ever left and just not contacted them,” Misty Reeder said.
Lisa’s family has passed out flyers around the area where she went missing and gone door-to-door, hoping to find someone who knows or saw something.
