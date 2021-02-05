GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The family of a man gunned down outside an Upstate home is speaking out after facing his accused killer in bond court.
FOX Carolina was there for the emotional moment when Monty Burroughs' family had a chance to speak to 19-year-old Joe Raines Thursday night.
He was arrested more than three weeks after the shooting that claimed two lives on S. Buncombe Road in Greer happened.
We spoke with Monty's family, as they hold out hope for answers as to why this happened.
His mom and siblings say Monty had a big heart and a passion for Jordan brand shoes.
They say they're glad to see an arrest made related to Monty's death, but still are hurting and still wanting answers on what happened that night.
The family of 38-year-old Monty Burroughs, still grieving the loss of a beloved brother and son after he was killed in a triple shooting in Greer last month.
"He was just a really awesome, good son. A mother couldn't ask for a better son, my kids couldn't ask for a better brother. He wasn't a trouble maker, he was a peace maker," said Monty's Mother Violet Burroughs.
Burroughs and 17-year-old Landon Wray were killed when a shootout occurred on S. Buncombe Road.
Violet says that she was talking with her son as late as 11:45 p.m., just minutes before the shooting, and he was even supposed to come to her house at some point later that night but never made it.
The family says they never expected this to happen to Monty, who they say loved to give out Teddy Bear's to friends and family.
"You can't even explain the feeling. We hurt, we cry. Even though we got to move on, it's hard. It's still unbelievable," said Monty's Brother Joey Burroughs.
Initially, investigators believed the shootout happened between Wray and Burroughs, but on Thursday the Greenville County Sheriff's Office arrested Raines in connection to the two murders.
Investigators now saying they do not believe Burroughs fired a weapon during the incident.
"My son is gone, I have to accept the fact to know he's not coming back. But to have his name smeared, no. And I'm going to fight to clear my sons name," said Violet.
Raines is facing a range of charges, the most serious being two counts of murder.
He did have a bond hearing Thursday night, where he was denied bond as he remains behind bars at the Greenville County Detention Center for now.
