OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The family of a missing Oconee County woman is still searching for answers 5 months after her disappearance.
Faith Roach's family said the days, weeks and months following her disappearance have been a whirlwind of emotions.
“First you’re crying and you’re all upset and now we're just mad because we have no answers,” Faith’s aunt, Pamela Marcengill said.
According to deputies, a friend dropped Faith off along Corey Road in Walhalla on February 5, and no one has seen or heard from her since.
Faith’s family has not stopped searching for her since she disappeared. Then in June, they got a call about remains that were found in Seneca.
“There’s nothing worse than sitting outside listening to cadaver dogs find bones and wondering if it’s your loved one or not,” Marcengill said.
Faith's family submitted DNA and waited weeks for the results to come back. Her aunt said they prayed for the best but prepared for the worst.
“Now we know that it’s not Faith and we're thankful that it’s not her, but we're behind. We've lost three weeks and unfortunately we're no closer to finding Faith right now than we were the day she went missing,” Marcengill said.
While investigators work to identify the remains found in the woods in Seneca, the mystery continues for Faith's family.
“It’s not over and thank God it’s not over. Thank God it didn’t end the way we thought it was going to end,” Traci Fant, founder of Freedom Fighters said.
Faith's family agrees and believes more needs to be done to find her.
“We were happy and sad at the same time. We were happy that it wasn’t Faith, but sad because we still don’t know where she is. We don’t know if she’s hurt, if she’s hungry, if she’s dead or where she’s at. We just don’t have any information right now,” Marcengill said, “They say they’re investigating and looking into all the leads and everything, but we still don’t have answers and that’s not right.”
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said they’ve gotten tips about several alleged sightings of Faith in the Upstate, but they haven't been able to confirm any of them.
Faith's family tells us they've requested SLED assist with the investigation.
Anyone with information about Faith's disappearance should call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.
