GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Jayla Thomas-Smith was found shot to death just a week after her 21st birthday.
Greenville County deputies found her dead inside her car along Piedmont Highway back on February 25th.
At first, the call came in as a single car crash. However, after hours of investigating, the coroner found Jayla had been murdered.
"I'm so lost. I literally wake up every morning, thinking about 'I can't believe this girl is gone. This is not right. I want justice for her."
Her aunt doesn't want to reveal her identity because she said whoever shot and killed Jayla is still on the loose.
"Where they found her at, that’s not a place that she would go to. It didn’t make any sense for her to be out there underneath a billboard, literally almost under a ditch," she said.
Jayla's aunt said the young woman was always looking out for her family- as a sister, daughter and niece. She said Jayla dreamed of becoming a vet to pair with her love for animals.
"She was just one of them kids that was loving, caring, sweet, kind, and just a bundle of joy," she said. "I miss her! I miss the sound of her voice."
Jayla's family said someone may have called Jayla and asked her to meet them, but investigators are still piecing together this crime.
In the meantime, her aunt said they need people to come forward and speak out if they know something. Greenville county investigators need statements in order to give her family justice.
"I’m going to miss her so much. They don’t know what they took away from us, whoever did this is not gonna get away with it, God won’t let it happen."
