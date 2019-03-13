GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - One Greenville family is pleading for answers in the death of their loved one.
Lamarckus “Boz” Boswell was killed March 25, 2018. Since then the family has been waiting to find out who took Boz's life.
Wednesday evening, a few of Boswell’s close family members gathered in the area where last year’s homicide happened to pass out fliers, asking community members to come ford if they have information regarding the shooting.
“My stomach feels really queasy,” said Boswell’s mother, Dorothy Boyd. “Seem like the closer and closer it gets to his anniversary day (death) the weaker and weaker I get.”
Among those handing out fliers was Boswell’s son, Damarckus Boswell. He told FOX Carolina dealing with his dad’s death has been tough since he’s only 9-years-old.
“If I don’t have my dad with me then I just feel frustrated. I'd like to have both of my parents to be with me,” Damarckus said.
The family is frustrated with how long the investigation is taking. They feel being out in the neighborhood where the shooting happened, pressing for answers is the best thing they can do.
