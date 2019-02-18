ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a collision in Anderson County along Hwy 24 at the double bridges.
Troopers say the crash occurred around 4:30 p.m.
According to Anderson County Dispatch, the accident involved an 18-wheeler and two sedans. The tractor trailer was a livestock truck. Dispatch confirmed it was carrying chickens at the time of the accident
The Anderson County Coroner has confirmed their office responded to the scene.
The truck has been confirmed as belonging to House of Raeford Farms, a well-known local processing plant in South Carolina and Georgia.
A spokesperson with House of Raeford released a statement in response to Monday's accident:
A live haul truck, operated by House of Raeford Farms’ affiliate Columbia Farms of Georgia, was involved in an accident Monday afternoon on the Highway 24 Bridge crossing Lake Hartwell in Anderson County, SC. According to witnesses at the scene, a passenger car crossed the center line and collided with the truck as it was transporting chickens to the company’s processing plant in Greenville, SC. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims in this accident. The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries and was released from the hospital.
Specific details concerning the accident have yet to be released from law enforcement.
