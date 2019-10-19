GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Deputies are responding to a fire in Greenville County Saturday morning, they announced via press release.
Around 06:00 a.m. deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s office along with fire and EMS responded to a residential fire on Cobb St. on the Westside of Greenville County.
Deputies say one person had died, and two others are being transported to the Augusta Burn Center. The sheriff’s office and arson investigators are on scene and it is yet to be determined what caused the fire.
The deceased have not been identified.
MORE NEWS
Greenwood schools proposing modified schedule that would mean big changes for community
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.