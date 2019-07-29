(FOX Carolina) -- On Monday, agents with the FBI say they have arrested two suspects in connection the to "Pink Lady Bandit" bank robberies.
The suspects robbed four banks along the East Coast, the FBI says. Agents say the suspects robbed two banks in North Carolina, one in Pennsylvania, one in Deleware.
Agents say the suspects were identified as Circe Baez, who they say robbed the four banks, and Alexis Morales who was later identified as an accomplice.
On Sunday, police say they located Baez and Morales at the Charlotte Speedway Inn and Suites on West Sugar Creek Road in Charlotte, NC. Agents say officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department took both women into custody without incident.
In each case, the suspect showed the teller a note that demanded money. The FBI has dubbed her the "Pink Lady Bandit" because in at least two of the robberies she carried a distinctive pink handbag.
The suspect is described as 5 foot 5 and around 130 pounds.
At the time of her latest robbery at the BB&T on Raleigh Street in Hamlet, North Carolina, the FBI says the woman was wearing a white and black dress, a baseball cap, and sunglasses.
Both Baez and Morales are being held at the Pitt County Detention Center in Greenville North Carolina on a $4 million bond each.
