Asheville, NC. (FOX Carolina) -- A serial bank robber is on the run from the FBI, and officials need your help locating the suspect.
The suspect has committed at least seven bank robberies since the end of December, the FBI said Friday.
Investigators have dubbed him the "Traveling Bandit" based on the great distances he has covered committing these robberies. Officials believe he will strike again given the pattern of his past robberies.
So far no one has been injured in these robberies, the suspect reportedly approaches the counter on foot and presents a note demanding money, and threatening a weapon, officials say. He then departs on foot.
He may be driving a white Ford Explorer or Expedition, officials released.
Anyone with information about this robber is urged to call (754) 703-2000, their local police or contact nearest FBI Field Office or submit a tip online at: https://tips.fbi.gov.
Multi-state bank robberies committed:
Date of Robbery
Approximate Time
Location
Financial Institution
FBI Division
Friday, December 28, 2018
3:21 pm
Aventura, FL
Capital Bank
Miami
Wednesday, January 2, 2019
1:00 pm
Asheville, NC
Suntrust Bank
Charlotte
Friday, January 4, 2019
3:00 pm
Johnson City, TN
Mountain Commerce Bank
Knoxville
Tuesday, January 8, 2019
12:48 pm
Mt. Juliet, TN
US Bank
Memphis
Thursday, January 10, 2019
9:40 am
Prattville, AL
TrustMark Bank
Mobile
Monday, January 14, 2019
4:50 pm
Mt. Vernon, IL
5th 3rd Bank
Springfield
Thursday, January 17, 2019
4:00 pm
Price Branch, Utah
Wells Fargo Bank
Salt Lake City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.