CASHIERS, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Several agencies showed up near the Cashiers-Glenville Volunteer Fire Department after a possible explosive device was reportedly found in a car near the station Friday afternoon, but the FBI says there were no explosive materials found.
FOX Carolina received a tip about the scene around 4:40 p.m., and immediately began reaching out to local, state, and federal authorities for information. Around 6 p.m., we got answers.
Chief Deputy Kim Hooper with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office says the call for the scene on Frank Allen Road came in around 3:40 p.m., and that JCSO moved to respond. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was also contact, and Hooper says their bomb team was on scene as of 6 p.m. working to get the package out to be X-rayed.
According to Hooper, a person received a package at home and opened it, but thought it to be suspicious. The person took the package to the VFD, and Hooper says the VFD then contacted Jackson County Emergency Management Director Todd Dillard, who then contacted the North Carolina SBI and JCSO.
Hooper says there was no imminent danger to the public as everything nearby was evacuated. He also noted the VFD, North Carolina SBI, Cashiers FD, the Jackson County Rescue Squad & Ambulance Service, and North Carolina Emergency Management responded. He thanked everyone who responded, and noted it was back to business as usual for the area with Frank Allen Road reopened at 7 p.m.
We reached out to the Federal Bureau of Investigation's field office in Charlotte for information as well. According to FBI public affairs specialist Shelley Lynch, there were no explosive materials found. A statement from the Lynch says the package had actually been ordered by the homeowner. No further investigation is necessary.
The full statement from the FBI follows:
On Friday, August 21, 2020, multiple local, state, and federal agencies received a call about a suspicious package at a home in Cashiers, North Carolina. Out of an abundance of caution, numerous agencies responded including the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, the Cashiers Fire Department, SBI, and the FBI and determined the package was not suspicious and had been ordered by the homeowner. No further investigation is necessary and there was never a danger to the public. As always, we appreciate the public alerting law enforcement any time they suspect something is out of place. It is better to err on the side of caution.
