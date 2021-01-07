WASHINGTON (FOX Carolina) - The FBI is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect they say left pipe bombs found at the U.S. Capitol during the chaos that unfolded on Wednesday.
The Washington field office posted photos of the alleged suspect to their Twitter page Thursday night, offering a reward of up to $50,000 for tips that lead to the location, arrest, and conviction of the person in question.
#FBIWFO is offering a reward of up to $50K for info leading to the location, arrest & conviction of the person(s) responsible for the pipe bombs found in DC on Jan. 6. https://t.co/q9pdw6Rnoy pic.twitter.com/aQ7Vz4uydO— FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) January 8, 2021
The suspect pictured appears to be carrying a bag or suitcase, wearing a white or light grey hoodie and dark blue jeans. The suspect is seen wearing a face mask, black gloves, and white-and-black tennis shoes.
The violence in D.C. broke out inside the Capitol, when a group of pro-Trump rally attendees stormed inside the building as the Electoral College met to certify the 2020 election results. A woman died after clashing with Capitol police and more injuries were reported.
