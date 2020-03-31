(FOX Carolina) -- A man is being held in custody in Columbus, Georgia after being connected to four bank robberies in North Carolina and a store robbery in Charlotte, FBI officials say.
Patrick Alexander was taken into custody at Fort Benning, Georgia, on March 30, 2020. He was taken into custody after Military Police ran his identification, which is procedure for a a military installation, and an active robbery warrant was discovered.
Alexander is currently facing one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon related to a Charlotte convenience store robbery, and one count of common law robbery.
He is currently being held at the Muscogee County Jail in Columbus, Georgia.
FBI investigators say Patrick Alexander is believed to be the suspect in the 'Bad Wig Bandit' robberies in North Carolina:
- December 13, 2019- BB&T Bank 16710 Northcross Drive, Huntersville;
- January 7, 2020- New Horizon Bank 6440 Wilkinson Boulevard, Belmont;
- January 7, 2020- Wells Fargo 403 Cox Road, Gastonia;
- January 16, 2020- BB&T Bank 100 Dana Road, Hendersonville; and
- January 23, 2020- Circle K 100 Red Roof Road, Charlotte.
RELATED:
FBI now investigating the "bad wig bandit" after 4th bank robbery in North Carolina
Hendersonville PD looking for wig-wearing bank robbery suspect
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.