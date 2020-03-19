(FOX Carolina) - The FBI is asking people to wary of fraudsters who are trying to use the COVID-19 pandemic to steal your personal information, money, and/ or identity.
The FBI said a number of scams connected to the virus have been reported.
The agency offered this information to help keep you and your personal info safe:
- Scammers will exploit any situation they think will help them be more successful in their scam. With the outbreak of COVID-19, scammers have found a platform that preys on people's fears and could make them more likely to be victimized.
- Be aware that criminals are attempting to use malicious websites and apps that appear to share virus-related information to gain and lock access to your devices until payment is received. Criminals will likely continue to use new methods to exploit COVID-19 worldwide. Report scams and attempted fraud at ic3.gov.
- Although this is happening, you can avoid falling prey to this type of scam. By remembering these four tips, the public can both protect themselves and help stop this type of activity:
- Avoid opening attachments and clicking on links within emails from senders you don't recognize.
- Always independently verify the information originates from a legitimate source (for example, check the CDC website)
- Refuse to supply login credentials or financial data in response to an email.
- Visit websites by inputting their domains manually.
The U.S. Attorney's Office provided additional information on the types of scams they are seeing:
Possible types of COVID-19 scams are:
- Individuals or businesses selling fake cures for COVID-19.
- Online offers for vaccinations and test kits.
- Phishing emails or texts from entities posing as the World Health Organization (WHO) or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
- Malware inserted in mobile apps designed to track the spread of COVID-19 that can steal information stored on devices.
- Malicious COVID-19 websites and apps that can gain and lock access to devices until a ransom payment is made.
- Solicitations for donations to fake charities or crowdfunding sites.
Here are some additional tips the US Attorney's office offered to help avoid COVID-19 scams:
- Do not purchase items that purport to cure COVID-19. Currently there are no
- vaccines, pills, drinks, lotions or any other product available on the market that
- can treat or cure COVID-19.
- Do not purchase COVID-19 test kits on line.
- Do not click on links or reply to texts from unknown source as these may download malware and viruses to computers or devices.
- Be particularly aware of emails claiming to be from the CDC or WHO, claiming to have vital information about the virus. Instead, go directly to websites for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (www.cdc.gov) and the World Health Organization (www.who.int).
- When it comes to donations, do not let a scammer rush you into making a donation. Instead, take the time to do extensive research online.
- Do not make a donation in cash, via gift card, or a wire transfer, and do not provide your banking information or debit card numbers.
More information about coronavirus scam: https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/features/coronavirus-scams-what-ftc-doing
