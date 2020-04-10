POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Columbus Fire Department is responding to a vegetation/brush fire call within Polk County on Friday, the department posted on social media.
It was reported just after 5 p.m.
Polk County Sheriff's Office is also on scene along Fox Mountain Road, helping with traffic flow.
There is no word on what may have started the fire or how far it has stretched.
Stay with us as we learn more.
