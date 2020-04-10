POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Columbus Fire Department is responding to a vegetation/brush fire call within Polk County on Friday, the department posted on social media.
Capt. Joey Davis says his department, Mill Spring FD, is leading the charge. Dispatch got the call around 4:30 p.m., and Davis says it was a small brush fire next to several pallets. He says nearly 25 departments are battling the blaze, and that 10 houses were threatened, but so far saved.
Polk County Sheriff's Office is also on scene along Fox Mountain Road, helping with traffic flow.
Columbus FD notes they are assisting Mill Spring, and the flames stretch from Fox Mountain Road to Hague Road. As of 8 p.m., the fire was 40% contained. About 20 acres are affected.
There is no word on what may have started the fire or how far it has stretched.
Stay with us as we learn more.
MORE NEWS - DHEC announces 274 new coronavirus cases, 5 new deaths in SC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.